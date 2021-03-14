COVID Brief for the week ending March 13, 2021

The one thing we can count on with the pandemic is that every day the information coming out about the virus is changing; especially with vaccinations being rolled out, and cases numbers falling in most areas. In Tioga County, numbers continue to go up, but not the spikes that we saw in the fall of last year, and during the holidays. This is good news!

As of Friday, Tioga County’s Public Health Department reported a total of 2,967 COVID cases, to date. This number is reflective of an increase of 83 cases since we reported last week, as well as an increase of 32 active cases that are being managed by Tioga County’s Public Health Department. There have been 70 lives lost to the virus in Tioga County, N.Y., to date.

And as States around the nation begin to lift COVID restrictions, Governor Andrew Cuomo began loosening things up as well for New York’s residents.

On Thursday, the governor announced that domestic travelers would no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1. He noted, in a press release however, that all travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory, and that individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

On March 7, the governor announced that restaurants outside of New York City, which have been operating at 50 percent capacity, could move to 75 percent capacity starting on March 19.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo stated, “The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent.”

It was also announced earlier in the month that beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues are allowed to reopen at 33 percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of negative test prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.

Governor Cuomo also announced that as New York’s hospitalization and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, New York is issuing guidance to begin re-opening additional sectors of the economy. Specifically billiard halls, statewide, and movie theaters in New York City are now permitted to re-open. Additionally, guidance is also being released for weddings and catered events, which are scheduled to resume on March 15.

This guidance, and more, can be found at https://forward.ny.gov/. For local information, call Tioga County’s Public Health Line at (607) 687-8623.

On the vaccine front, beginning immediately, all New York residents that are 60 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, while public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities will be eligible beginning March 17. This expansion also includes public-facing essential building services workers.

You can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) for vaccine information.