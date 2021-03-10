Celebrating Mason Booser

Ten months ago, on May 31, 2020, Mason Booser, a senior at Tioga Central High School, lost his life in a dirt bike accident.

Mason touched many lives in his 18 years. Today, family, friends and coaches are remembering the young man’s good nature, genuine kindness and a willingness to help others, along with his incredible athleticism and passion for sports.

Known as driven and goal-oriented, Mason had prepared for a future in the Marine Corps after graduating high school. His obituary stated, “Mason was known to be respectful and patriotic, and a love for his country inspired him to swear into the U.S. Marine Corps.”

Many remember Mason for his performances on the baseball and football fields, as well as the wrestling mat. An avid athlete, Mason took on football at an early age and where he played on an Apalachin Raiders team for four seasons. He then took that passion to the Tioga Tigers where he played football throughout his high school career.

And, always sporting the Number 8, friends and fans knew which player was Mason by his jersey number, and that number was a loving reminder, too, of his father, who passed away in a motorcycle accident.

Mason also made a mark on the basketball court at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in Owego.

At the Club on March 1, Mason’s mother, Tamara, presented a “Thank You” plaque to Operations Director Ken Henson, as a remembrance of Mason. Tamara shared that Henson has been a positive role model for many youth at the Club, and was a big part of Mason’s life as a coach and referee.

Mason spent many years on the basketball court at the Club, and Henson remarked that he would find a special spot to display the plaque. The plaque features a photo of Mason in his baseball uniform, and aptly sporting the Number 8.

A “Celebration of Mason’s Life” is planned for Saturday, March 20, at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. Doors will open at approximately noon.

Not considered a benefit, Tamara is extending an open invite to friends and family for a spaghetti dinner as a way to say thank-you and to give back for the support received during the last year since Mason’s death. Shamrock shakes, one of Mason’s favorite treats, will be served. The event will also feature speakers, a photo booth, and live music by a disc jockey and various memorabilia.

The theme of the event, Tamara said, is “Undivided, and an opportunity to come together.”