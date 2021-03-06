Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the 4th Quarter 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently announced that Jason Davis has been named as Employee of the 4th Quarter for 2020. According to the department, Davis joined the Tioga County Public Health team as a Confidential Assistant in November 2019.

The Health Department wrote, in a release, that Jason’s day-to-day duties include processing payroll, completing purchase requisitions, and assisting with technology needs in the department.

“He is the ‘go to’ person for many issues in our department and he is always willing to help with a smile on his face,” Public Health Director, Lisa McCafferty, wrote in a release.

McCafferty added, “Whenever he is asked to help with something, he usually follows up within minutes to let you know that it has been taken care of. Jason remains calm and focused with all that needs to be dealt with.”

Davis joined the department shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, and was quickly thrown into the mix of COVID duties within the department. He frequently helps with isolation and quarantine orders as well as compiling data reports throughout the week.

The department noted that he has mastered navigating the CommCare System, which is used across New York State to complete contact tracing.

“Jason often puts in extra hours without complaint to make sure all COVID duties are complete,” the release added.

Outside of work, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. Congratulations to Jason Davis for being named as Employee of the 4th Quarter for 2020.