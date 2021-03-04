Stephen Donnelly announces candidacy for Town of Vestal Councilman

Stephen Donnelly, president of his own marketing and communications firm, Stephen Donnelly & Associates, has announced his candidacy for Town of Vestal Councilman. According to an announcement by Donnelly, he intends to apply his experience in liaising with Southern Tier businessowners and growing the local economy.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Town of Vestal Councilman,” Donnelly stated in the announement.

He added, “I wholeheartedly believe that my tangible experience working with local businessowners for the majority of my career makes me perfectly suited to serve the Vestal community in this capacity, and I am well equipped to handle this role with integrity, honesty, and a fresh perspective.”

Donnelly spearheads all marketing and communications at Stephen Donnelly & Associates, and has worked extensively in consulting capacities with various municipalities including Broome, Tioga and Cortland counties; the Village of Endicott, Town of Union, the Village of Owego, and more. Donnelly also serves on the board for the Greater Binghamton Airport and the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

Donnelly’s announcement highlighted the different capacities he has served in throughout his career, and contacts established with the likes of Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, United State Senator Chuck Schumer, United States Congressman Claudia Tinney (and her predecessor Anthony Brindisi), United States Congressman Tom Reed, Binghamton Mayor Rich David, and many more.

In his announcement, Donnelly stated he would prioritze things, placing Fiscal responsibility at the top of the list.

“As a business owner, Donnelly knows how to look at the dollars and cents and determine how funds can be better allocated,” was quoted.

Donnely also talked about enhancing the business market, discussed responsible zoning, and touched on tax reform.

To learn more about his campaign, visit www.DonnellyForVestal.com, or follow the campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.