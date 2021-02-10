Tioga State Bank prepares future building site in Binghamton

Tioga State Bank recently began demolition on a property owned by the bank at 1153 Vestal Ave. in Binghamton, N.Y., a former Hess Gas Station, in order to plan for potential site development.

TSB purchased the property in early 2020 and is currently clearing the site. Although no decisions have been made on how the bank will use the property, the bank is considering options for future development.

President and CEO Robert Fisher stated, “Tioga State Bank has been in Broome County for over 16 years, currently with four locations, and we look forward to continuing to provide the community with personalized options to meet their banking needs.”

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. You can visit tiogabank.com to learn more.