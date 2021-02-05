2021 Bassett Youth Foundation Student Scholarships announced

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc., located in Owego, N.Y., has announced its 2021 student scholarships available for graduating seniors in high schools in New York, Indiana, Kansas and Alaska.

Graduating seniors are eligible to apply for specific scholarships at their schools through their school counseling office. Each scholarship comes with a $500 educational award for higher education, a congratulatory certificate honoring the student in recognition of a family that has made a significant contribution to their community, and a scholarship packet inspiring each student to pursue their dreams and explore their own family history.

Scholarship applications are available at participating schools in Tioga, Broome, Herkimer, Onondaga, and Otsego Counties in New York and in South Bend, Indiana, Wichita, Kansas and Anchorage, Alaska.

Participating schools include Candor Central School, Owego Free Academy, Newark Valley High School, and Tioga Central School.

All applications must be returned to school counselors by April 1. More information on the available scholarships and the CHB Youth Foundation can be found at www.chbyf.org or by emailing chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.