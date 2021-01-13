Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of January 10, 2021

Hello! The name is Gus! Sometimes, its Gus Gus, depending on if you like nicknames or not. I have had a little bit of a bumpy road to start out here, but the staff has worked tirelessly to get me healthy again and I am so grateful for all of the hard work they’ve put in for me.

It’s allowed them to get to know me quite well and develop a close bond with them. After being by myself for so long they made the decision to give me my very own window! Boy do I love that! Watching the cars, people, birds and cows is very interesting to me!

I am a little bit of a shy gentleman and would really love a home that could be patient with me until I get my bearings and finally feel safe. So much change can wear anyone out. I’ll tell you what though; the staff has pampered me and given me everything I could need.

If you choose me to be a part of your family, I will show you a lifetime of affection and love. You definitely won’t be sorry if you come and adopt me at Stray Haven!

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; they include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.