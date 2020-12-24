Tioga County declares State of Emergency due to rainfall and melting snow

On Thursday morning, Tioga County, New York advised that a State of Emergency is hereby declared, effective 6:30 a.m. today, Dec. 24, 2020.

According to county officials, this State of Emergency has been declared due to the significant amount of rainfall that has occurred, along with significant melting snow that has caused flash flooding and river flooding. The large amount of water has covered the roadways, therefore making them impassible, which threatens the safety of the citizens of Tioga County.

This State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

The order stated, “As the Chief Executive of Tioga County, New York, I, Martha Sauerbrey, exercise the authority given me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of Tioga County, New York to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”