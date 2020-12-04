Newark Valley Pantry holiday box signups are underway

The Newark Valley Pantry, located at 79 Whig St., is accepting orders for Christmas Holiday Boxes. Applicants should reside in the 13811 zip code area.

Call 642-8176 or 642-3339 for an application. Pick up will take place on Dec. 19, between 10 a.m. and noon at the Whig Street pantry.

Please note that there will be no pantry for seniors, or a regular pantry, on Dec. 9, 15, 17, 22, or 24. Normal pantry hours will resume on Dec. 29.