The Vietnam Veterans delivered over 600 pounds of food to Sister Mary at Rural Ministry in Owego, N.Y. on Nov. 11.

Pictured, from right, Mike Riggs, VVA 480; Bill Chandler, VVA 480 treasurer; Lee Spinner, VVA 480 president; Sister Mary, executive director of Tioga County Rural Ministry; Butch Creller, VVA 480 vice president; and Eve Creller. Shane Spinner, associate member, also assisted.