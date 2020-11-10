Tioga State Bank receives national recognition in ‘Best Banks to Work For’ review

Tioga State Bank (TSB) has received national recognition as one of American Banker magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For” for the third consecutive year. TSB was honored for all that their employees do for their customers and communities.

Tioga State Bank President and CEO, Robert Fisher, commented, “As a community bank, serving local businesses, individuals and families since 1864, we are delighted to be recognized as one of the best banks to work for. Especially gratifying during a pandemic, the award is a tribute to the hard work and commitment our talented and caring staff provide to our customers and community.”

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee engagement and satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker.com/ and in the October issue of American Banker magazine.

Tioga State Bank, with 100 employees and $533 million in assets, provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Tompkins counties.

To learn more about TSB, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.