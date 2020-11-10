Readers’ Column for the week of November 8, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

To the person looking for VN merchandise. YOU put your phone number in The Pennysaver. YOU are the one that wants it.

You know who you are. You took all the candy because you think only about yourself and care not for others. But you took the tongs because you are a thief.

I’m calling with a comment regarding the immediate shut down of the Tioga Central Middle school thanks to one person who managed to single handedly close an entire building. For those of you who still don’t believe in being careful, socially distancing, wearing a mask, and not attending birthday parties, weddings and funerals in public with no thought for anyone else, this is what happens. We have seen close to 200 kids immediately be pulled out of school at the expense of one person who is irresponsible.

I was just wondering if anybody knows where I can get rid of old microwaves and some old TV’s to be recycled. If somebody could call this column, I’d appreciate it.

What if your blessings come through raindrops? What if your healing comes through tears? What is a thousand sleepless nights or what it takes to know you are near.

I would like to know what the average response time is for the Campville Emergency Squad to get to an emergency the other side of Owego or wherever they go in Owego, and the average time is for the Emergency Squad in Owego to get to their spots.

I was wondering if anyone could give me any information about the family that had the fire. It was a family of eight, I believe. It’s getting mighty cold out there and Christmas and Thanksgiving so maybe we ought to give them a little hand? Have a good day.

I’m just calling to reflect on the difficulties of the pandemic in the spring, which included for many of us, having sons and daughters who had birthdays and graduations that were cancelled or gone uncelebrated because we were asked to stay home, wear masks, and do our part. There’s nothing more discouraging than knowing some people in the community, as recorded this week by the health department. They think it’s okay to defy those rules and hold a large birthday party. For those of us who didn’t get to celebrate but they think they can go on celebrating, then you know what happens? Tioga Central high school had to close. My sons and daughter want to be at the high school too and my sons and daughters missed out on their birthday celebration with their friends in the spring, but we did it for the greater good.

Newark Valley Project Neighbor Food Pantry is accepting requests for holiday boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would like to receive a box, call 642-3339. The pick-up date will be Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and noon at 79 Whig St.

We need to do something with our healthcare. When I was having children back in the early 60’s we could go to any doctor and my doctor bill for delivering the baby was $150 and my hospital bill was $300 for four nights stay in the hospital. Now look what it is today. People can’t afford this. This is terrible!

National Political Viewpoints

I have a few words for people that voted for Trump and other members of the Republican Party. You have voted for a president and party that is already taking away rights from my son, my sister’s daughter, my cousin, and many of our friends. You have voted for a president that is at the Supreme Court asking them to declare the ACA unconstitutional. This would erase our protection for pre-existing conditions, allow the reinstatement of lifetime limits, and no longer require the coverage of our children up to age 26. You have voted for a President who has already said he wants to eliminate the payroll tax – the tax that funds Social Security and Medicare. I hope you are prepared to not have them. You have voted for a party that wants you to be able to use religious freedom as a means to discriminate against people you don’t like. And, by the way, the virus did not magically disappear on Nov. 4. You’ve been conned. It may cost us more than you ever imagined.

What is wrong with the American people? We have a Congress that has done nothing the last four years for the average American but bow to the crazy whims of Donald Trump. Yet they elect the same old people year after year like Reed, McConnell, Graham and Collins. No wonder this country is in such bad shape. We need to limit the terms of senators and get some new people in there who are going to get something done!

The latest development on interstate travel: “The state is scrapping its list that required residents of most states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. Travelers from all non-neighboring states must test negative twice for COVID-19 before they may stop quarantining. First, they must test negative for COVID-19 within three days before arriving in New York. Once in New York, they will have to quarantine for three days and then take a second test. If that’s negative, they can stop quarantining.” My understanding is the exemption to come and go freely are those residing in New York and those who are residing in Connecticut, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania. If travel for any reason is on the agenda, apparently it would be cost and time effective to spend one’s resources on travel to any of the 46 states to maximize your time for business or enjoyment. If New York’s negative financial situation continues to perpetuate with these types of solutions, many of those visiting out of state areas will also be looking for a place to relocate. The ONLY solution being proposed for New York is an all in Federal Government bailout. It’s naïve to believe the Federal Government should bail out New York or any state that has carried prior deficits in their annual budgets for preceding years. The current solution (or threat) is higher taxes, with a capital “T”. It runs counter to 39 other states which manage to run an annual balanced budget and support their infrastructure, including Florida, which has more residents than New York and no state tax.

It amazes me the President is still claiming voter fraud, voter fraud! If he wins, I would totally agree with that. I just don’t understand how anyone would want to elect somebody that has shown deceit the American people, lied to us, and threw us under the bus. I don’t understand this at all.

I once had an older friend who used to say if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance you baffle them with bull. And that’s exactly what’s going on. He can’t do anything. All he does is talk garbage and empty, empty promises.

Does anyone know what the purpose of the write-ups in the local catholic bulletin lately about Marxism and socialism were, and who wrote them?