COVID Rapid Testing Site in Owego October 24 and 25

The Tioga County Public Health Department in partnership with Tioga County Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey, Guthrie Healthcare, Tioga Opportunities Inc., and the New York State Department of Health will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing in Owego.

The testing site will be at Tioga Opportunities Energy Services Building, located at 9 Sheldon Built Blvd. in Owego, on Saturday, Oct. 24 and on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

You MUST pre-register! Visit covid19.tiogacountyny.com or the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. If you cannot register electronically, call them at (607) 687-8600.

Public Health is asking those participating to please plan to report at their scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.

When you arrive at the site, please wait for further direction for staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn once you exit your vehicle and must be worn at all times while inside the building.

According to Tioga County’s Public Health Department, public testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in the community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and to identify asymptomatic carriers in the community.

Those with general COVID-19 questions may call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8623.