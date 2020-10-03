Local fire departments get financial boost

Last week, Representative Tom Reed announced two grants totaling $177,216 for area fire departments. Belmont Fire Department will receive $28,550 for recruitment and retention in Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants, and Waverly Barton Fire District will receive $148,666 for operations and safety in Assistance to Firefighters grants.

“We truly value the services our firefighters provide every day to keep us safe,” said Representative Reed, adding, “Given the important role first responders play in our communities, we care about making sure our fire departments have the resources they deserve. These grants are crucial to our local fire departments and we were proud to secure these funds.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is an important part of the Department of Homeland Security’s effort to increase the nation’s overall preparedness and ability to respond to fire and fire-related hazards. Since 2001, the AFG program has provided approximately $7.1 billion in grants to first responder-organizations to obtain emergency response equipment, protective equipment, and training.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program is a funding initiative from the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen our nation’s ability to respond to fire and improve the nation’s overall preparedness. SAFER grants provide funds to ensure 24-hour fire department staffing, and further guarantee that communities have protection from fire and fire-related hazards.