Fundraiser underway for Maddie’s Meadows

Like most of the rest of the world, Maddie’s Meadows is struggling during these difficult times. I am so blessed to have such faithful supporters, because they have stepped up and offered to do baskets for raffling.

I hope to do three more basket raffles at Hair Designs, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego. The next raffle will begin on Sept. 28 and run until Oct. 29, and then from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25. The last one will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19.

If anyone wants to donate gift baskets or items for raffling, I am all set for Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, but could use donations for the Oct. 28 to Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 to Dec. 19 baskets.

For this month coming up we have a beautifully done gift basket featuring different types of coffee and tea. Also we have three gorgeous handmade, fully lined tote bags with sturdy handles.

Inside the bag are a beautiful handmade quilted lap throw, and a bottle of body lotion and shower gel from Bath and Body Works.

We also are featuring a brightly colored seasonal crocheted afghan to take your decorating up a notch for Halloween. And, for donation only, cute little catnip candy corn kickers are being offered for your favorite kitty.

You do not have to be present to win.