Students return to school in Tioga County

Emotions were flying high last week as students made a return to school in Tioga County, N.Y. With a mix of hybrid, in-person and virtual learning, the experience is one for the books!

Last Monday we went over to the Owego-Apalachin School District’s elementary and high school to see how students were feeling about their return. Most were very excited, others remained a bit nervous.

Alieiah Smith, a fifth grade student in Owego, felt excited.

“I’m glad to be out,” said Smith.

Parent Chantel Yates delivered her student to school, and was hesitant to leave. But Yates was also confident that things would be safe, and is on-board, 100 percent, with in-school learning.

“They need the personal interaction,” Yates added.

Phil Schofield, elementary school principal, was on-hand Monday morning with other staff members to make sure the first day ran smoothly.

“The kids are excited, and they are happy to be back to a routine,” said Schofield.

Over at the high school, things were running smoothly as well, with students filing in, getting temperature checks, and donning their masks for the first day of a ‘not so normal’ return to school.

Abigail Kozak was excited, yet nervous at the same time.

“I’m nervous,” said Kozak, adding, of the social distancing, “I just wish I could be with my friends.”

To date, we have not received word of any positive cases within the district, and as the school year progresses.

To track how each school is doing, visit https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/. The site was launched by Governor Andrew Cuomo last week and is a tool that allows parents and families to track how their school is doing.

You can also contact your District Office for concerns or questions. Each district has also made information available online and is maintaining transparency with students and their families and caregivers.

We will have more as the school year progresses.