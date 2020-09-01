Take an escape with Tioga Arts Council’s September exhibition

Departure, a new exhibition by Michelle Schleider, will open on Friday, Sept. 4, and run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gallery at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Schleider stated, of the exhibition, “Travel to near and far destinations is a common theme in my new series titled, Departure. At a time when traveling comes with serious restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, I’ve felt nostalgia for places I’ve visited in the past and a yearning to be able to visit others for the first time. My newest series of luggage, handbags, and indigenous botanicals represent spectacular places across the globe. Something most of us took for granted – the ability to pack a bag and go anywhere.”

When you visit Departure, she hopes, “The viewer can see these paintings as an escape from the pandemic. Our brains and hearts need a break from the stress of our current restricted lives. The older luggage might symbolize past trips filled with enjoyable and memorable experiences. Perhaps these paintings will inspire hope for future destinations we’re interested in exploring for the first time or the ability to revisit adored locations we’ve been away from for far too long.”

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, Sept. 4, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

The exhibition will run from Sept. 4 through Sept. 26, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the arts council’s 179 Front St. gallery.

To learn more about Michelle Schleider and her work, visit www.michelleschleider.com or check out Michelle Schleider Art on Facebook and Instagram.