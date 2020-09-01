Haunted Hotel in Nichols on Travel Channel Series

Travel Channel’s new series “Hotel Paranormal” features true stories of hauntings and paranormal activity throughout the world, and next month, they’ll feature one in our neighborhood.

Hotel Paranormal made its debut July 11 on Travel Channel, hosted and narrated by acclaimed actor and “ghost buster” Dan Aykroyd, the show features hair raising stories of the paranormal that people encounter while staying at hotels.

On Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 p.m., an episode titled “The Witching Hour” will feature the Fainting Goat Island Inn, located in Nichols, just one mile east of Tioga Downs.

Many guests have shared their experiences of unexplained events, including voices, visions, and objects in motion.

In 2019, USA Today listed the Fainting Goat Island Inn as second in choice travel awards, in the Best Haunted Hotel Category.

The Fainting Goat Island Inn has five large bedrooms, period furnishings, and lots of unexplained things that go bump in the night.

If you can muster up the courage, book a room and spend the night.

Surrounded by gardens, and the scenic Susquehanna River, it is located on an island too.

The series features 10 one-hour episodes, and highlights the frightening encounters along with some dramatic re-creations.

Check out Hotel Paranormal, with new episodes each Saturday, and replays throughout the week.

In addition to the Saturday Sept. 5 episode featuring the Fainting Goat Island Inn, located in Nichols, N.Y., rebroadcasts of the segment will be on Sept. 6, 12, 14 and 26 on the Travel Channel.