First Presbyterian Union Church offers ‘Staycation’ Bible School Program for children at home

First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego invites all parents and their children, grandchildren, or neighbor children to participate in a Staycation Bible School called “Feet That Follow: Awesome are YOUR feet! They carry God’s love wherever you go!”

Because of the pandemic, it was not possible for children and youth to gather at the church for a traditional Vacation Bible School this summer. Staycation Bible School is an exciting resource designed for adults to do with the children in their lives – either in their own homes or (perhaps for grandparents and grandchildren) across the country on Zoom.

To access this at-home Staycation Bible School program, visit the church website, http://www.owegofpuc.org, and download the Staycation Bible School Invite and Intro and the Staycation Bible School Curriculum.

This five-day program has a special theme for each day. Daily themes include; Jesus travels to the lake (calling of the disciples), Jesus travels on a boat (Jesus walks on water), Jesus travels to get away (Jesus prays), Jesus travels to an upper room (Jesus washes his disciples’ feet), Jesus travels to the lake (Jesus sends his disciples out).

Each “journey” includes a family gathering activity, a Bible story, arts and crafts made with simple craft supplies at home, games, and children’s songs that can be found online. Families may want to complete the entire weeklong program together, or simply share the Bible stories together.

Families in the church and community who complete all five days of this program are invited to contact Pastor Carolyn Gillette to receive a free, age-appropriate children’s book and completion certificate.

Contact Pastor Carolyn by email to pastorcarolyngillette@gmail.com or call (607) 744-7283 for more information.