Chamber’s 16th Annual Golf Tournament set for September 18

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the date of the 16th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, set for Friday, Sept. 18 at The Club at Shepard Hill located in Waverly, N.Y.

The event begins with a shotgun start promptly at 12:30 p.m. Registration and cart assignment will be at the Clubhouse starting at 11 a.m.

All are invited to enjoy this Chamber member favorite event with other Chamber members, clients, or friends.

The fee for the event is $100 per person, $400 for a team, and includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry by Aug. 15 is $340 per team, a $60 savings.

Tee-hole signs are available for purchase for $100.

The field is limited to 28 teams, and teams are encouraged to register early. Payment is due at the time of registration. Check, cash, or credit cards are accepted.

Contact the Tioga Chamber to register, visit www.tiogachamber.com, call (607) 687-2020, or email to info@tiogachamber.com.