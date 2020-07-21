Tioga County to host free food box distribution

On Wednesday, July 22 at 4 p.m., Tioga County will be host to a free food box distribution at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Take the Elm Street entrance.

As part of the Farms to Families Food Box Program, and hosted by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group, Farm Bureau and Soil and Water, with support from Renzi Food Service and the American Dairy Association, participants will receive two 20-pound boxes containing a variety of meats, produce, and dairy products.

Follow the signs when entering the fairgrounds, and have space ready for placement of the boxes in your vehicle. There is enough for the first 540 cars only.

There is no income requirement or limit.