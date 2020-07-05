Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates

Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduatesOn Friday, June 26, Ross Corners Christian Academy honored their graduating class. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert July 5, 2020

Ross Corners Christian Academy (RCCA) celebrates 60 years of Christian education, and honored the RCCA Class of 2020 on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m., with their 53rd annual graduation commencement honoring 12 graduates, five of whom reside in Tioga County. 

Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates

ZiYan Horne, valedictorian, addresses the graduating class at Ross Corners Christian Academy. Provided photo.

This year, due to COVID-19, and in order to follow New York State guidelines, there were less than 150 in attendance. The commencement was held outside on the RCCA soccer field. 

Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates

Pictured, is Dani Bryan, salutatorian. Provided photo.

The RCCA graduation attendees heard speeches from the Class of 2020 Valedictorian, ZiYan Horne, and Salutatorian, Dani Bryan, as well as a very moving keynote message from Pastor Grant Parkki, Family Pastor at City Church in Binghamton, N.Y. 

Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates

On Friday, June 26, Ross Corners Christian Academy honored their graduating class. Provided photo.

Pastor Grant shared, “This is your time, RCCA seniors. You were created for such a time as this.”  

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*