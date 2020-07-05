Ross Corners Christian Academy celebrates 60 years, honors graduates

Ross Corners Christian Academy (RCCA) celebrates 60 years of Christian education, and honored the RCCA Class of 2020 on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m., with their 53rd annual graduation commencement honoring 12 graduates, five of whom reside in Tioga County.

This year, due to COVID-19, and in order to follow New York State guidelines, there were less than 150 in attendance. The commencement was held outside on the RCCA soccer field.

The RCCA graduation attendees heard speeches from the Class of 2020 Valedictorian, ZiYan Horne, and Salutatorian, Dani Bryan, as well as a very moving keynote message from Pastor Grant Parkki, Family Pastor at City Church in Binghamton, N.Y.

Pastor Grant shared, “This is your time, RCCA seniors. You were created for such a time as this.”