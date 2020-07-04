Catfish Derby raises dollars, despite its cancellation

Back in April, the organizers of the Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, a benefit normally held in June, announced the cancellation of this year’s derby due to COVID restrictions. But the group received a donation recently, and after someone heard about its cancellation and took action.

According to Bill Chandler, member of VVA Chapter 480, when Dave Marcosi heard that the derby was cancelled he contacted friends and put a plan in place to raise dollars. He noted that a group went fishing, at a social distance, and were able to raise enough to award two prizewinners and to make a donation to the VVA Chapter.

Altogether, according to Chandler, close to $800 was raised through the effort with $100 to each winner, and $560 donated to the Chapter.