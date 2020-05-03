Class of 1967 continues to ‘pay it forward’

The OFA Class of 1967 recently helped out a couple of local organizations as part of their 10-plus year community give back campaign.

On April 24, Tom Clark, Class member, presented Sister Mary O’Brien, of Tioga County Rural Ministry, with a check for $1,700 to help their operating fund during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, April 25, Sally Espe Wovkulich and Royden Fox, Class members, presented a check for $700 to the Owego Baptist Church for Project KIND.

Project KIND supplies the needy with diapers and supplies the last Saturday of each month. Contact them on Facebook if you would like to help or need their services.