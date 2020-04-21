Governor Cuomo announces elective outpatient treatments can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced elective outpatient treatments can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term. Hospitals will be able to resume performing elective outpatient treatments on April 28, 2020 if the hospital capacity is over 25 percent for the county and if there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days.

If a hospital is located in a county eligible to resume elective outpatient treatments, but that hospital has a capacity under 25 percent or has had more than 10 new hospitalizations in the past 10 days, that hospital is not eligible to resume elective surgeries. If a county or hospital that has resumed elective surgery experiences a decrease in hospital capacity below the 25 percent threshold or an increase of 10 or more new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, elective surgeries must cease.

Further, patients must test negative for COVID-19 prior to any elective outpatient treatment. The State Department of Health will issue guidance on resuming elective surgeries.

Restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Erie, Orange and Rensselaer Counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the region.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state will take a regional approach to reopening and will make decisions on which counties and regions to open and when to open them based on the facts and data specific to that area. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will coordinate Western New York’s public health and reopening strategy, and former Lieutenant Governor Robert Duffy will volunteer as a special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes’ public health and reopening strategy.

The Governor also announced he will be meeting with President Trump at the White House Tuesday to discuss testing.

“As New York continues to flatten the curve of new COVID-19 infections, we are now ready to lift the restrictions on elective surgeries in regions where hospital capacity and the rate of new infections do not present a significant risk of a surge in new positive cases,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is essential that we continue to support hospitals and health care workers in all regions to ensure they have both capacity and supplies to treat COVID patients because this virus is by no means defeated.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 4,178 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 251,690 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 251,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 704 17 Allegany 30 0 Broome 205 6 Cattaraugus 35 1 Cayuga 36 0 Chautauqua 25 0 Chemung 75 2 Chenango 79 1 Clinton 51 0 Columbia 113 2 Cortland 25 0 Delaware 49 0 Dutchess 2,331 47 Erie 2,147 38 Essex 21 1 Franklin 13 0 Fulton 27 0 Genesee 121 2 Greene 87 1 Hamilton 3 0 Herkimer 50 1 Jefferson 54 0 Lewis 9 0 Livingston 39 0 Madison 106 0 Monroe 1,070 16 Montgomery 37 2 Nassau 31,079 402 Niagara 260 5 NYC 139,325 2,519 Oneida 284 5 Onondaga 514 5 Ontario 72 1 Orange 6,561 79 Orleans 53 7 Oswego 49 1 Otsego 49 0 Putnam 605 6 Rensselaer 183 6 Rockland 9,568 111 Saratoga 257 3 Schenectady 273 4 Schoharie 20 0 Schuyler 7 0 Seneca 18 0 St. Lawrence 120 10 Steuben 170 3 Suffolk 28,154 492 Sullivan 555 11 Tioga 37 0 Tompkins 119 0 Ulster 893 16 Warren 102 1 Washington 68 3 Wayne 51 1 Westchester 24,656 350 Wyoming 36 0 Yates 10 0