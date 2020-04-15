Distillery transforms, creates hand-sanitizer instead

When God gives you lemons, you make lemonade; at least that is the case for the owners of Waterman’s Distillery, LLC, a local restaurant and brewing company that is now producing hand-sanitizer.

A hidden gem located in Apalachin, N.Y., the company, owned by Michelle and Joseph Alig, has been serving the community for a couple of years now, offering distilled whiskey, home brews and food flair.

Utilizing corn products, the local business is now using the distilling process to produce the alcohol needed for hand sanitizer, which is being sold in one-gallon jugs.

“It’s not difficult, just different,” said Michelle of the process.

Michelle added that they started producing back on March 26 to help fulfill a need.

The initial request for hand sanitizer, she noted, came from Onondaga County; but they quickly discovered there was just as much of a need locally and began distilling and distributing.

Because they must order the products and supplies needed to complete the hand sanitizer, the gallon jugs are available intermittently, and are selling for $65 a jug, a cost that is equivalent to $4 for an 8-ounce bottle.

Waterman’s Distillery also noted they are donating product to various workers and the vulnerable population. To date, they have donated some of their product to local nursing homes, to Mercy House, the Veterans Administration, Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Service personnel, among others.

And because there is such a high demand, the gallon jugs are offered on a first-come first-served basis. The owners produce the hand sanitizer when the supplies come in.

So far, according to Michelle, they have produced over 1,000 gallons, and will have another 600 available in about two weeks.

The Distillery is open for sales, and once they get confirmation on supplies arriving they will post it on Facebook @WatermansDistillery.