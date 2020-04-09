Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of April 5, 2020

Hi my name is Ginny. I am a little shy, but love attention once I am comfortable with you. I get a long with everyone; this includes other cats! I am not too sure about dogs; they seem to scare me quite a bit right now.

I like to find hiding places to nap and enjoy my head scratched. I don’t really like to be picked up, but I do tolerate it pretty well.

I will take some patience at first and I will require some space so I can adjust into a home again. I will do better with older children and a calmer household.

I have been at the shelter for six months, but I was in foster care for about two of those months! While in foster care I really came out of my shell and I love to play when no one is watching!

I do like to be left alone for the most part, but do enjoy sleeping with you at night. I adore the staff and our regular volunteers who have helped me come out of my shell.

I cannot wait to find my forever home; so if you think I am the one, please stop by Stray Haven and come greet me! I promise I will love you forever and be forever grateful that you took me home!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them by calling (607) 565-2859.