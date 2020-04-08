Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 8, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 8, 2020.

• 15 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 84 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Five Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Nine Pending Tests.

• Seven Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported it is essential that everyone remains home over the next several weeks and continues to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. If you must go out, the CDC is now recommending that you use a cloth face covering when going into public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies as a way to prevent someone from transmitting the virus who may be asymptomatic (someone who has the virus, but currently is not showing symptoms and may not otherwise know they are a carrier).

The general public is encouraged to use and make cloth masks out of things like handkerchiefs or cotton t- shirts. Directions on how to make a face mask can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. Surgical mask and N-95 masks should be left for healthcare professionals and first responders. If you do not have a cloth mask, remaining six feet apart from other individuals is critical.

Remember that just because you feel fine doesn’t mean that you can’t be a carrier of COVID-19. Limit your time in public when getting essentials, wash your hands when entering the store and avoid touching your personal items, and cover your face with a cloth to do your part in helping to protect the public!

For more COVID-19 information, please visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965