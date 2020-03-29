Tioga County COVID-19 update for March 29, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Seven Confirmed Cases.

• 77 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 16 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 97 Pending Tests.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported there is an increasing number of pending tests.

In Sunday’s update, she stated, “You will continue to see this daily. Some individuals are being tested that we do not know about as they are finding other drive-thru testing. There has been some challenge getting test results from all facilities. In some cases, patients are being notified before Public Health is notified.”

Chairwoman Sauerbrey encourages everyone to continue following the basic protective measures to STAY HEALTHY and STOP THE SPREAD:

• Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

• Maintain social distancing.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home if you are not feeling well. Call your doctor’s office before visiting.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965