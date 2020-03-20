County update on COVID-19

Posted By: psadvert March 20, 2020

Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County offices are operating on reduced staff, therefore, the public is advised to call ahead. 

Chair Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows: 

• 1 confirmed case. 

• 12 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. 

• 9 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms. 

• 29 tests are pending. 

The following school districts continue to offer meals during the specified weekday times: 

• Newark Valley: Breakfast and Lunch – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Newark Valley Middle School, Berkshire Community Center, and Richford Town Hall. 

• Candor: Breakfast and Lunch – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays with food box delivery available. 

• Owego-Apalachin: Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools. Delivery is available by calling 687-7307 ext. 777 

• Waverly: High school and 11 locations in the community from March 17, 2020 through April 18, 2020.  

• Tioga Central: Available Monday – Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the high school. Call the Main Office of your child’s school or call 687- 8006 ext. 2 to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery. 

For further information, please refer to the following resources: 

https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/ 

https://ph.tiogacountyny.com 

Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health 

Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623 

Tioga County Mental Health – 687-4000 

Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) 

NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19) 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "County update on COVID-19"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*