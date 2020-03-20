County update on COVID-19

Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County offices are operating on reduced staff, therefore, the public is advised to call ahead.

Chair Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

• 1 confirmed case.

• 12 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 9 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 29 tests are pending.

The following school districts continue to offer meals during the specified weekday times:

• Newark Valley: Breakfast and Lunch – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Newark Valley Middle School, Berkshire Community Center, and Richford Town Hall.

• Candor: Breakfast and Lunch – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays with food box delivery available.

• Owego-Apalachin: Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools. Delivery is available by calling 687-7307 ext. 777

• Waverly: High school and 11 locations in the community from March 17, 2020 through April 18, 2020.

• Tioga Central: Available Monday – Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the high school. Call the Main Office of your child’s school or call 687- 8006 ext. 2 to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• Tioga County Mental Health – 687-4000

• Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)