Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 6, 2020, property located at 1563 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Brian Smith to Kevin Perry for $1,500.

On March 6, 2020, property located at 2060 Main St., Town of Owego, from Hidden Valley Development Inc. to Clearhouser LLC for $1,000,000.

On March 6, 2020, property located at 171 East Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Craig Westmiller and Christie Ellis to Joshua Wilson and Danielle Bean for $189,000.

On March 6, 2020, property located at 105 Hollenbeck Rd., Town of Barton, from Thomas King to Sandra Scott for $150,000.

On March 6, 2020, property located at 586 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Margaret Hinchcliff By Atty. In Fact, Cynthia Ambrosio As Atty. In Fact to Ryan Hill for $5,000.

On March 9, 2020, property located at 314 Sibley Rd., Town of Nichols, from Robert Struble Sr. to Nathanial Wetzel for $170,103.

On March 9, 2020, property located at 406 Morningside Dr., Town of Barton, from Sheila and Donald Oechslin to Gemma Caballero for $127,200.

On March 10, 2020, property located at 12 Manchester Blvd., Town of Owego, from John and Margaret Holton to Subaschand Chandrica and Pratima Chandrica for $151,000.

On March 10, 2020, property located at 536 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Citizens and Northern Bank to Valley Rental Properties for $40,000.

On March 10, 2020, property located at 241 Schumacher Rd., Town of Candor, from Mary Lockenvitz to Glennview Farm LLC for $112,371.

On March 10, 2020, property located at 688 Chamberlain Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joseph Makin to Robert and Elise Netherton for $39,500.

On March 11, 2020, property located at 24 North Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Robert and Sheila Wright to Gabriel Hall for $90,000.

On March 12, 2020, property located at 1506 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from William and Annette Gibson to Justin Bower for $86,400.

On March 12, 2020, property located at 12438 St. Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from US Bank NA As Trustee to Wendy Smits for $28,000.

On March 12, 2020, property located at 18 Larchmont Rd., Town of Owego, from Tyler Hill to Joseph Gostinski for $230,000.