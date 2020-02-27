Crazy quilts and more at Owego museum exhibit

The public is invited to visit the Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s 2020 Quilt Exhibit. The museum’s most popular exhibit, quilts from the museum’s collection, along with vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters and artisans are on display through March 28.

Executive Director Scott MacDonald explained that the museum collection includes nearly 100 quilts, and of the 30 or more pieces on display this year, remarked, “We rotate in different quilts each year.”

Guests will appreciate exquisite quilts dating from the mid 1800’s to present day. Each is labeled with an anecdote of history or other intriguing explanations.

Pictured are quilts on display at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. One of the museum’s most popular exhibits; the display runs through March 28. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

MacDonald noted that the fascinating stories behind the quilts help the community connect to the area’s local history.

One noteworthy example, MacDonald pointed out, is the “Flower Quilt” from 1880. The quilt’s flower-like pattern encompasses hexagonal pieces on a red background, and all 6,613 of which were sewn together by then 18-year old Verdie Searles Pritchard. Pritchard’s cousin, Minnie Wade, bequeathed money for the construction of the museum, and today, the quilt has been part of the museum collection since Mrs. M.S. Pritchard donated it in 1966. Connected to the story is a photo of William Lay, once curator at the museum, who first received and inspected the quilt when it was donated.

A “Star Quilt” donated to the museum in 1980 was made by Stella Ferris of the Ferris Farm in Spencer, N.Y. and features a diagonal star pattern of squares and triangles on a pink and yellow background. The history behind the piece notes that Stella lined the quilt with bleached flax, which she grew herself, and then spun and wove.

Visitors will find “Crazy Quilts” appealing, and one within the museum’s exhibit is dated 1885. The crazy quilt era opened doors for creative’s to sew asymmetrical pieces of fabric together in abstract designs. Some crazy quilts were considered showpieces versus functional, and another on display showcases 20 multi-colored 12” x 12” squares embroidered with one-of-a-kind appliqués.

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, N.Y., welcomes the public to visit their 2020 Quilt Exhibit, which runs through March 28. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

Among several quilts featured by local crafters, one named “Free as a Bird” will assure visitors that spring is just around the corner. Another, “In Black ‘N White,” steps outside the typical brightly colored quilt box; the maker collected material for several years before hand-quilting its final stitch last August.

Upcoming exhibits at the museum will feature Women’s History Month starting March 1, Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary beginning April 7, and an extensive Tioga County Railroads Exhibit taking off on May 16.

Visitors are encouraged to view the museum’s “Mini Exhibits.” One current mini exhibit features the history of the U.S. Census, while another entitled “Teddy Roosevelt: Tioga County Connections” details Roosevelt’s visit to Owego in 1910. Roosevelt stayed overnight in Owego, and is believed to be the only President known to have done that, other than those who made campaign “whistle-stops.” More mini exhibits are in the works.

For information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460, visit tiogahistory.org, or find them on Facebook. Or, stop by the museum at 110 Front St. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.