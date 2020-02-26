Guest Editorial: School uniforms

Salutations! My name is Dawn Swartz. I’m a seventh grader in Owego Middle School, and I’m writing in hopes that this opinion piece will be published in The Owego Pennysaver, that way all local residents will read it and support my cause in having school uniforms. The reason why I think there should be uniforms is because if there were a shooting, the teachers would be able to tell if it was an intruder and call the police quickly and stop the shooting from getting worse.

Another reason is because people say that uniforms help kids with their personalities and to pay attention in class. The every day clothing that they wear is sometimes a problem; for example, what if you were a new kid in school and you start to freak out about what to wear? But with uniforms, there is no need to think that the clothes you wear are not good enough for people because you would be wearing the same thing as everybody else. Nobody would judge you for your looks.

Wouldn’t you hate it if somebody bullied you for not having the newest clothes; well with uniforms there’s no need to worry, there’s no need to fight about the latest things that kids are wearing. My cousin sent me a text and told me that at school she would be bullied for not having the new Gucci clothes. My cousin sent a text, saying, “Hi Dawn, I know you’re at school, but a lot of kids at school say that because I don’t have new or cool clothes I’m poor. Does it mean I’m poor, please tell me.”

After getting this text message it made me realize that schools should use uniforms and do better on stopping bullying for this reason; and that’s why schools should allow uniforms.

Others may argue that with uniforms it takes away the child’s personality, and clothes show who kids are and how they act; but it will also make kids feel they are better than everyone and bully. And that’s why I think uniforms should be in schools.

A woman named McCathy stated, in an article, “Agonizing over what to wear to school could become a thing of the past for Robeson County (North Carolina) students as the Board of Education considers the possibility of implementing a new school uniform policy for the upcoming (2014-2015) school year.”

She is also trying to help schools have uniforms and thinks they are a good idea as well. And that’s why there should be uniforms.

Thank you for reading this.

