Reports state two being tested for coronavirus in Broome County

In various news reports published tonight throughout the Southern Tier, Broome County health officials have stated that two adults are being tested for possible infection by the coronavirus, a virus that the World Health Organization describes as being in the family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. The virus, to date, is responsible for approximately 80 deaths and is known to originate from China.

According to local news sources, the county health department released a statement late Monday, indicating that two people are currently being evaluated, and that the tests are underway at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. Results, according to news sources, are expected within the next couple of days.

The adults who are being evaluated recently returned from separate travel in China. They sought medical attention as a result of respiratory symptoms, which are common to the coronavirus.

Both people were released and are at home under isolation, and are being supervised by the health department.

The Broome County Health Department will be providing an update on the coronavirus test results when they become available.

To learn more about the coronavirus, visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019.