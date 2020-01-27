Local Flyers: A Solo Exhibition by Rod Reynolds will open on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Osprey Look by Rod Reynolds. Provided.

“My work is mostly acrylic glazes, which allows for overlaying of unlimited amounts of layers and colors,” stated Reynolds in a release, adding, “I prefer to work on various minimal surface textures which allows the paint to create unplanned for color interaction.”

Grackle Splendor by Rod Reynolds. Provided.

In addition, a free artist talk with Rod Reynolds will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council.

3 Teals by Rod Reynolds. Provided.

Local Flyers will be on display at the arts council from Feb. 2 to 29, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling (607) 687-0785.

Cormorant Montage Acrylic Glaze by Rod Reynolds. Provided.