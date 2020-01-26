Tioga County Public Health Team Member of the Half 

Congratulations to Lynn Bennett, Tioga County Public Health’s Team Member of the Second Half of 2019.

The department stated, in a press release, “Lynn is an Accounting Associate III, and this recognition is no surprise to the rest of the department. She had multiple nominations, with her coworkers describing her as ‘Super Gung Ho,’ ‘Very chummy,’ ‘Cool under pressure,’ ‘Fantastic,’ and ‘great at trouble shooting.’

Bennett started with Tioga County in February 2006 with the Department of Social Services before a short stint at Public Works. She joined the Public Health team in May 2017, having achieved the rare feat of two promotions within a year; Office Specialist I to Accounting Associate II, to her current title of Account Associate III.

Everyone in the department is impacted by Bennett’s role as primary payroll person. In the release, they noted that Bennett often assists everyone throughout the department and there’s really no job she won’t do. “She is the go to person for anything and will always try to help you or find an answer if she doesn’t know it,” the release stated.

Bennett lives in Candor with her husband and two sons.