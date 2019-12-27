Floyd ‘Vic’ Hooker Youth Fund from CFTT and Tioga United Way provide funds for special concert

Thanks to generous funding from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund and the Tioga United Way, Lions Camp Badger will once again host a special concert featuring FLAME the Band.

Originating in 2003, FLAME has performed across the United States and Italy. All of the participants have disabilities, but they focus on their abilities to make incredible music. They will be coming to Tioga Downs on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and the public is invited to this inspiring concert and dance event.

FLAME’s mission is to change the world through music, and their performances help change how the public perceives people with disabilities. FLAME seeks to increase the awareness and acceptance of all people, regardless of their differences.

Donors make the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund, through the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, possible since 2003. Tioga United Way has supported opportunities and organizations in our community since 1956. Lions Camp Badger is grateful for their support.