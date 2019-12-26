Weitsman discusses plans for Front Street property

The property at 180 Front St., and where the Hand of Man has graced the historic downtown Owego landscape for the past 45 years, will see a new owner next year. Pat Hansen, owner of the Hand of Man, is retiring, and is closing her beloved store.

CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling and entrepreneur, Adam Weitsman, has purchased the property. A prime piece that sits near the north end of the Court Street Bridge and overlooks the Susquehanna River, the property sits adjacent to a vacant lot that Weitsman has owned for more than a decade.

Pictured is the open property adjacent to 180 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. and owned by CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling and entrepreneur, Adam Weitsman. Weitsman has purchased the 180 Front St. property, which has been occupied by the Hand of Man. The Hand of Man owner is retiring, so as soon as the closing is official next spring the renovations will begin for Weitsman’s new restaurants. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

The official closing is scheduled in the spring of 2020. Hand of Man will occupy the building until about April, allowing Hansen the time to clear out equipment and merchandise.

It is Weitsman’s plan to open two restaurants within the property, one featuring Asian cuisine such as sushi and pho noodle soups; and another, he explained, will host a café-style setting, and which will keep the intimate feel many enjoyed at the River Rose Café’.

Weitsman shared that he is focused on the Asian restaurant specialty, in part, “To not compete with other restaurants nearby,” adding that he often dines in Owego and wanted to develop something unlike any of the other neighboring restaurants.

As for the second eatery, Weitsman feels that the café’ angle should remain, and commented, “There is a need for that kind of concept.”

Weitsman, who has been in the restaurant business for a few years now, owns two in Skaneateles, N.Y., one being The Krebs, an upscale and fine dining establishment in a historic property, and another that opened just this year, the Elephant and the Dove, which offers authentic Mexican fare and vegetarian selections in a casual setting.

Weitsman explained that the focus of 180 Front St. will feature several renovations, and all of which will preserve the historic nature of the property. He could not offer specific details at this time, although stated that the property he owns adjacent to 180 Front St. will be utilized for outdoor seating. He also said the project will open up employment for local people, but could not elaborate further at this point.

Weitsman remarked, “I’m excited, and it should be of interest to locals and tourists.”

Weitsman spoke favorably of Hansen and her contributions to the community. “She is a pretty cool lady,” he said, adding, “And she is one of the reasons why Owego is so cool. She has done a lot more for Owego than people realize.”

Hansen previously told the Owego Pennysaver, in a separate article, “I bought the property to save it, so that it couldn’t be torn down.”

The original use of the building, Hansen explained, was more of a farmer’s market theme, and that later evolved into the Hand of Man and River Rose Café. Hansen’s purchase of the property in the early 1970’s paved the way for other businesses, too. Hansen has also made significant contributions in developing the Owego Strawberry Festival into what it is today.

As for Weitsman, he thoroughly enjoys the southern tier and central New York, and remarked, “I love Owego, and I will always be headquartered here.”