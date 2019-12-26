Photos: Grinch visits Candor for annual breakfast Hannah and Benjamin Schecter take advantage of a photo opportunity with the Grinch during the “Breakfast with the Grinch” event, held last weekend at the Candor Fire Station. (Photo by Wendy Post) Posted By: psadvert December 26, 2019 Earlier this month, The Grinch enjoyed breakfast with approximately 300 guests at Candor’s fire station. His popularity is growing! Jane Maas, on the right, winds down from a very busy “Breakfast with the Grinch” event, held last weekend at the Candor Fire Station. According to Maas, approximately 300 attended. (Photo by Wendy Post) Pictured, the Grinch poses for a photo at the Candor Fire Station last weekend, and during a free breakfast held there. Photo credit: Benjamin Schecter. Nancy King gets a little help with clean up from The Grinch following last weekend’s “Breakfast with The Grinch” event, held annually at the Candor Fire Station. (Photo by Wendy Post) Share this:LinkedInFacebookEmailTwitterPinterest
