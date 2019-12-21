Vintage gifts for a good cause

Recently, Tioga County Rural Ministry received a unique donation meant to benefit its programs across the board. Offered up was a charming assortment of vintage glassware and other antique items appropriate as gifts or welcome additions to existing collections.

The Early Owego Antique Center, located at the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego, is happy to be aiding the Rural Ministry in offering these items to the public at no cost to the ministry. One hundred percent of the proceeds obtained will benefit the ministry directly.

Pictured are prime examples of pieces included in the collection. Provided photo.

A special area within Early Owego has been established where you may select items for gifting or your own pleasure this holiday season. These items will only be available through Dec. 31.

The Early Owego Antique Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Antique Center will close at 3 p.m.

For more information, find them on Facebook or visit EarlyOwego.com.