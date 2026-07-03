Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Program Transitions to Expanded Virtual Services

Owego, NY – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is announcing upcoming changes to several Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinic locations as more families choose the convenience of virtual appointments.

Over the past several years, WIC services have evolved to better meet family needs. With the majority of participants now utilizing phone and virtual appointments, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. decided to discontinue on-site services at several satellite clinic locations while ensuring families still have access to the support and resources they need.

The final WIC clinic dates for the affected locations will be: Monday, July 6, at INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer; Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St, Waverly; and Monday, Sept. 24, at Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Following these dates, families who previously attended these sites will continue to access WIC services through convenient phone appointments or by visiting the program’s main office located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego.

“We remain committed to providing high-quality, accessible services to the families we serve,” said Ashley Tomazin, Family Health Services Director. “Virtual appointments have made it easier than ever for participants to connect with WIC while balancing busy schedules, work, childcare, and transportation challenges.”

Families unable to participate by phone or travel to the Owego office are encouraged to contact the WIC Program directly at (607) 687-3147. Staff will work with each family individually to identify solutions that meet their needs and ensure continued access to services.

In addition to expanding virtual services, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program is strengthening partnerships with local healthcare providers, schools, community organizations, and other service agencies to increase outreach and connect more families with available resources. WIC staff will also have an increased presence at community events, health fairs, and family-focused activities throughout the county, creating new opportunities to engage with residents, share information, and ensure families know how to access the support they need.

TOI’s WIC program provides nutrition education, healthy food benefits, breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare and community resources for eligible pregnant individuals, infants, and young children. The program remains dedicated to supporting healthy families throughout Tioga County and surrounding communities.

For more information about WIC services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://tiogaopp.org/women-infants-children-wic/ or call (607) 687-3147.