Stewart Takes Spring Classic Championship

[By Jason Bonsignore]

Caleb Stewart of Endicott has been hot lately on the East Coast Speedway scene and rolled through Round 1 of the Patrick Ahlund Spring Classic Championships the previous night at Action Park East with a perfect score.

He rolled through his heats and the semi at Champion Speedway on Saturday in the same fashion, earning him a straight berth into the evening’s Feature.

He wound up with the outside gate selection, which suits his outside line-riding style. Coming off gate 5 from the drop, he was second into the corner behind multi-time Points champ Casey Donholt, but used the dirt line and his Justice Brothers Car Care Products / Sisemore Trucking / ODI Grips / Lopke / OwegoTaxi / Scotts Headers / Pig Farmer-sponsored GM to power around the leader and take over. For the remaining laps, he was quite comfortably in command and took home his second Patrick Ahlund Championship in two years.

Stewart’s younger brother, Joel Farwell, also completed a weekend sweep of the D-2 class in a nice display of smooth, confident riding for the title.

Dakota Pierce and Thomas Wade, products of the upstart NY JR program, took the JR D-1 and JR D-2 class wins, while Mikki Card rode her Team M-sponsored Jawa to victory in the 250 division.

Donnie Tonkin was the overall quad winner after competing in a deep field at Action Park East, then winning the Champion Main Event. The quad program is growing weekly.

Champion hosts a large event, The Mikey Buman Tribute Night on July 11, and returns on July 25 with the Jagger Roberts Event.

More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

Patrick Ahlund Spring Classic RD 2 Results at Champion Speedway from Saturday, June 20: 1. Caleb Stewart, Overall Champion; 2. Casey Donholt; 3. Albert Smith; 4. Spencer Portararo; 5. Levi Harris

Last Chance: 1. Levi Harris, 2. Cody Pierce, 3. Mike Cortese, 4. Keith Hawkins

D-2: 1. Joel Farwell, Overall Champion; 2. Gage Renfer; 3. Chloe Schnurr; 4. Chris Hulbert; 5. Brian Bailey; 6. Zach Ostrander

JR D-1 150: 1. Dakota Pierce Overall Champion, 2. Jenson Pierce, 3. Grayson Frederici (Handicapped)

JR D-2 150: 1. Thomas Wade, Overall Champion; 2. Brayden Bernhardt; 3. Blake Roberts

JR D-3 150: 1. Levi Koch, 2. Gracie Bailey, 3. Sawyer Dubanowitz

250 JR: 1. Mikki Card Overall Champion, 2. Kabriel Howard

Quad Pro: 1. Donnie Tonkin, Overall Champion; 2. Joey Brizzee; 3. Mike Wesser; 4. Zachary Reynolds

Dirt Bikes: 1. Brayden Bernhardt

Electric: 1. Addison Edwards, 2. Easton Fuller, 3. Nerana Groover, 4. Ryleigh Hendrickson, 5. Kati Hammond