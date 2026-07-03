Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Hey there! Remember me? I am Sparky. Gail had me in the paper at Christmas, trying to find me a home.

I was born in February 2025. A woman saw me in the woods behind her trailer, so she called Gail to trap me. I got neutered last June with all my shots. Gail had my rabies updated in April this year, so I am good until 2029.

I recently became very affectionate and love to be petted and get treats. I am NOT for sale! I have been sponsored by a friend, so no donation is needed.

However, a background check will be conducted to ensure my safety. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if interested in bringing me into your home. I am not an outside cat. Happy 4th of July!