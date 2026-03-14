CCE Tioga and Master Gardeners Present Free Seed Share Events

County Horticulturist Jean Koski and the Master Gardener Volunteers are proud to announce the launch of the County-Wide Free Seed Share Program, offering free flower, vegetables and herb seeds to anyone interested in starting or expanding their home or community garden.

Partnering with local libraries and community partners, CCE Tioga is bringing seeds to a town near you.

The program aims to make gardening and seed saving accessible to all, regardless of experience level or available space. Whether in a backyard, balcony container, or community plot, growing your own food can provide fresh, nutritious produce while reducing grocery costs and environmental impact.

Learning how to successfully save seed and preserve regionally successful varieties can help ensure our community remains resilient through the challenges of a changing world.

Why Food Gardening Matters

Health and Nutrition: Freshly harvested produce is rich in vitamins, minerals, and flavor – supporting better overall health.

Food Security: Homegrown food reduces reliance on supply chains and ensures access to healthy meals.

Environmental Benefits: Gardens support pollinators, improve soil health, and reduce carbon footprints.

The Power of Seed Saving

Seed saving preserves plant diversity, protects heirloom varieties, and builds a local seed bank that can be shared year after year. By saving seeds from successful crops, gardeners help ensure resilient plants adapted to local growing conditions, strengthening the community’s ability to thrive through change.

How to Participate

Free seed packets will be available at locations throughout the county on select Saturdays beginning March 14 through April 18. If you have seeds to share, they are welcome, but not necessary for participation. Participants are encouraged to take only what they can plant.

Experienced growers are encouraged to learn how to properly save seeds to maintain successful varieties and help keep the cycle going. Master Gardener Volunteers will be available at each location to answer questions and help you have a good start.

Visit Tioga.cce.cornell.edu/events for dates and locations, or email jas54@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694, ext. 0 with any questions.

2026 Free Seed-Share Events

March 14, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. at Coburn Free Library, Owego; March 21, noon to 2 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library; March 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library; April 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CCE Tioga Hilltop Farm, Candor; April 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Apalachin Public Library; April 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Inspire in Spencer; and April 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library, Newark Valley.

For program event schedules or to learn more, visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu.