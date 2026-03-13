Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

First of all, a disclaimer, Magic was found at the Owego Trailer Park on Glenmary Drive not Eagle Trailer Park. Autocorrect changed it on us.

About seven years ago a man named Gary Root from EE Root had some cats who had kittens in his garage. They became a nuisance so he called Gail to come get some of them.

Gail collected 13 in total. All were named with “G” names. All but two of them were adopted. Greg with six toes, and me, Gina, are still waiting to find our forever homes.

I am tiny and now and about seven years old. Gail had me spayed and got me my shots. She takes me to Tractor Supply on the weekends to show me off. Some people almost adopted me but changed their minds because I have long hair and they were worried I would get matted. I have never had matts.

I am shy but affectionate. I would do best with older kids and no dogs.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

By the way, Eve did great with her surgery and is now a “bobtail” cat. Thank you to all who donated and prayed for her.

Donations of bottles and cans are to be made at the Owego Redemption Center. An Easter raffle is coming soon to help the rest needing oral surgery.