Catholic Charities unveils new free meal food truck in Nichols

— Tioga F.R.E.S.H. Celebrates Ribbon Cutting; Service Begins March 10 —

Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga proudly celebrated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tioga F.R.E.S.H. (Food Resources Everyone Should Have) Food Truck. “We’re on wheels, serving meals,” the organization stated in a press release.

Community members, local leaders, partners, and supporters gathered to mark the exciting milestone. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the newly built food truck, learn more about the project’s vision, and see firsthand how Tioga F.R.E.S.H. will serve individuals and families across Tioga County.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Chamber of Commerce for helping us celebrate this moment,” said Renee Spear, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga. “The turnout and enthusiasm reminded us just how strong and compassionate this community truly is. Tioga F.R.E.S.H. exists because of partnerships, collaboration, and a shared commitment to caring for our neighbors.”

Catholic Charities extends heartfelt thanks to the many donors and supporters who made the truck possible, including funding through the Community Development Block Grant in partnership with the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning, as well as generous contributions from NECA and IBEW and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“This support has helped turn a vision into a tangible resource that will meet real community needs,” the organization added in a release.

“We’ve spent months planning and preparing for this moment,” said Jo DiFulvio, Director of Programs. “Seeing the community step inside the truck, ask questions, and share their excitement was incredibly meaningful. This is about more than meals. It’s about dignity, connection, and showing up for one another.”

Service Begins March 10

Tioga F.R.E.S.H. will officially begin serving lunch on Tuesday, March 10, at the Nichols Building. Lunch will be offered between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The weekly schedule is as follows: Wednesdays through Friday: 932 West River Rd., Nichols.

Tuesdays (will rotate locations as follows. For March: March 10 – Nichols; March 17 – Rawley Park, Richford; March 24 – Tioga DSS; March 31 – Inspire, Spencer.

Beginning in April and going forward, the Tuesday rotation will follow this monthly pattern. First Tuesday: Nichols; Second Tuesday: Rawley Park, Richford; Third Tuesday: Tioga DSS; Fourth Tuesday: Inspire, Spencer.

Service will remain at the Nichols location every Wednesday through Friday.

Tioga F.R.E.S.H. is open to all and provides meals to anyone in need, reflecting Catholic Charities’ mission to support all people in need and advocate for social justice and human dignity, in partnership with the Diocese of Rochester and the greater community.

As the truck prepares to begin regular operations, Catholic Charities looks forward to expanding its impact throughout Tioga County.

“We are just getting started,” Spear added. “This truck represents possibility, and we are excited to see the many ways it will serve our neighbors in the months and years ahead.”