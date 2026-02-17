Letter: We will vote!

The President has threatened free and fair elections. Some states have manipulated the voting process by gerrymandering voting districts.

The SAVE ACT requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. Women, the disabled, and the elderly will be discriminated against when registering to vote. Tell your congressional representative to vote no on the SAVE Act.

Mail in voting has been slowed by the U.S. Postal Service policy changes. Ending mail in voting is being discussed by the President.

Educate yourselves about voting. The League of Women Voters (LWV.org) believes that free and fair voting is a nonpartisan issue. LWV’s Vote 411 is a resource that provides information about candidates, voter registration and verification, details of each ballot, and how to vote in your state. LWV uses advocacy, litigation, and resources to include more voters in the process, preserve voting integrity, and protect voter access.

Other reputable sources to review include the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Brennan Center for Justice, and in New York State, the Attorney General’s individual voting rights page.

Vote in order to safeguard free and fair elections.

Protest any effort to block our right to vote.

Sincerely,

Frances Tirinato

Apalachin, N.Y.