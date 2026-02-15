On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, Kyleise Kublo, of Brackney, Pennsylvania, participated in the Gymnastics New York Cup Invitational hosted in Johnson City, New York. Her home gym is Head Over Heels in Vestal, New York.

Competing in four events of Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor, Kyleise swept the awards podium, receiving first place in Vault, Bars and Floor. The ultimate victory was scoring a perfect 10.0 on Vault.

In a press release announcing the victory, it was explained that scoring a perfect 10.0 on vault is exceptionally difficult, as it requires flawless execution of a single, explosive skill with no deductions for form, technique, or landing. The skill requires perfect amplitude, a tight body position in the air, and a “stuck” landing with no steps.

Kyleise’s individual scores were added to collectively bring her team to win first place in the Team Awards.

While experiencing many setbacks in the past year due to personal injury, this past weekend reinforces how, through unwavering dedication, countless sacrifices, personal grit, and countless hours of pushing past any self-doubt, victory can be worn in the smile found by sweet success.

Kyleise is an example to athletes of all ages: never give up on your dreams; persevere by focusing on effort over outcomes, embracing failures as part of growth, and remembering that “never giving up” builds lasting character. The Perfect Score is out there waiting for you.