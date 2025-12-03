Readers’ Column for the week of November 30, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

I miss O’Hara’s Restaurant in Owego. Please bring back O’Hara’s Restaurant!

~

I’m really sorry that HEAP discontinued the furnace cleaning service for the elderly. I wish they would reconsider what they’ve done. It was a great service for seniors and the disabled. The worst thing to do was to stop it for the elderly and disabled.

~

Now that they are going to stop making pennies, maybe they should start calling the paper the “Nickelsaver.”

~

Parents with young children should hold on to their child’s hand when in a parking lot because cars backing out are often unable to see them. Just a word of advice based on what I’ve seen in the parking lots.

~

Well folks, you finally did it! You changed the faces in the town of Van Etten. Now we need the other communities to do the same. Vote those people out! The town of Van Etten finally stood up for itself and said enough is enough. The town of Chemung has to do the same. Clean that rat hole out and start over; then go after the school board and clean them out so maybe the taxes will stop climbing. The people don’t care; they just spend the money. So let’s put an end to that.

~

Who is this sidewalk prophet? It could be all of us if we listen to the Holy Spirit. Trinity is on Earth now, so do not be caught off guard thinking, “One more day, then I’ll repent.” I have, and I have been given a gift from the Living Water.

~

Hats off to Bruce Nelson and John and Stephanie Whitmore for lighting Owego’s Riverwalk. It is beautiful! THANK YOU!

~

Don’t forget to support Jared Martin at the benefit for him at the Moose Lodge in Owego on Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

~

Place the palms of your hands over your ears, with your fingers on the back of your head. Your middle fingers should point toward one another, just above the base of your skull. Take your index and middle fingers and tap them on the back of your head. Repeat 40-50 times before releasing your hands over your ears. It’s not a permanent solution, but it can help provide some temporary relief.

~

Residents of the Village and Town of Newark Valley and those in the Town of Owego’s Newark Valley Fire District can vote for the election of officers and the financial referendum on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, from 6-9 p.m. at the NV fire station. In addition to electing officers, the public can vote on a financial incentive program to pay firefighters as an incentive/ reward for their service.

~

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Sounds like you have a choice to make: Believe in Jesus for your salvation and receive the promise of eternal life with Him in heaven, or choose another way and receive eternity in hell. Since Jesus proved who He is through miracles, healings, and His own resurrection, this seems like a no-brainer to me. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for this wonderful opportunity. I choose YOU.

~

This is a message for those using drugs on the road leading to the nature preserve in Candor. I don’t want a child to pick up your needles, or for an animal to step on them. It is dangerous. And I am also tired of picking up after you. I am not judging you for using drugs. All I ask is that you refrain from throwing needles and other paraphernalia on the ground.

~

I’d like to thank the Village of Owego for the excellent work of repaving Academy Street. It would be nice if the “No Truck” law banning truck traffic on Academy Street were enforced so the road would last longer. There’s a law banning trucks on Front Street from Park Street to William Street, Armstrong Place, and Academy Street. There are many tractor-trailers, heavy trucks, and dump trucks on these roads daily. Please enforce the law!

~

I think a lot of us (local taxpayers and property owners with our own maintenance and repair projects on our own dime) would like to see a complete, item-by-item breakdown of how nearly a million dollars was spent on renovating a relatively small building (North Avenue in Owego). I take it this was the lowest bid? Does anyone know how to access this information?

~

To the individual in Owego who expressed concern about Lockheed Martin flying helicopters over residential areas: relax; at least they aren’t testing the onboard weapons.

National Political Viewpoints

People don’t understand; it’s no longer Republican and Democrat. It’s now good versus evil. If you take a good look, the good Lord is running the Republican Party, and Satan is running the Democrat Party. If you think I’m lying, just look at what’s going on. Democrats are fighting Trump every which way, and I don’t care who won the election. He’s the president; he’s trying to fix this place. Why are you fighting every step of the way? You will never get my vote again, not ever!

~

To the person who called in about the eight wars Trump claims to have stopped, could you please name them? I know you can’t because it’s not true. Good day.

~

I’m thinking about Donald Trump and his administration. He’s friends with Putin; I think he idolizes Hitler. Hitler went after the Jewish people, and Trump is going after immigrants. Perhaps those who voted for him should think twice about what they did.

~

Finding a Democrat who loves the United States is like trying to find a Tootsie Roll in a septic tank. — Alfred E. Neumann

~

I keep hearing about gas for $2.00 per gallon. Can you provide the location of the $2.00 per gallon gasoline? And what about the cheap groceries? Prices have not gone down.

~

We have a person who is not only in charge of one of the most important and powerful countries in the world but is also not required to undergo a mental health evaluation at any time during their term as president. Anyone who has had an elderly relative with dementia would recognize that Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden had signs of issues toward the end of their terms. I would think it is in the best interest of everyone to enact a law requiring that a periodic mental health evaluation be conducted on a sitting president in addition to their physical evaluation.

~

“What we’re seeing right now from Donald Trump is a full-on authoritarian takeover of the U.S. Government. This is not hyperbole. Court orders are being ignored. MAGA loyalists have been put in charge of the military and federal law enforcement agencies. The Department of Government Efficiency has stripped Congress of its power of the purse. News outlets that challenge Trump have been banished or put under investigation.” “The Feds Want to Make It Illegal to Even Possess an Anarchist Zine” — Seth Stern, November 23, 2025. [The Intercept]

~

“We are now one step closer to answering the question, ‘What did the president know, and how old were these women when he knew it?’” — Jimmy Kimmel

~

When lawmakers encourage American servicemen and servicewomen to defy the chain of command, they are, in fact, breaking the oath they took when sworn into office; they are, in fact, traitors and should be removed from office. How do our current and retired military members feel about such behavior? — Captain America

~

I would like to address last week’s editorial written by Marita Florini. It is true that many Americans feel they are worse off now than in 2023. You state that this is due to inflation. Right now, our inflation rate is 2.7%, which is .7% above what it should be. This is a significant decrease from Biden’s 40 year high inflation. President Trump has been in office for 11 months; do you believe we got to 2.7 % by magic?

~

In the “Does this make any sense at all” department: we’re suddenly cozy with, and selling our fighter jets to, the folks who flew Flight 77 into the Pentagon on 9-11! I did not have anyone I knew on that flight or anyone working in the Pentagon that day, but I do have family living close by. I guess I’m just not that forgiving.

~

I might be called an old man for this, but I remember when we fought against communists instead of electing them. Signed, a concerned veteran.

~

Let’s give a big thank you to Good King Trump. Thanksgiving dinner will cost about 5% less this year. Last year, I spent about $60 per month on prescription drugs. This year, those same drugs cost $19. That is an annual savings of $492, which is real money to me. Good King Trump is making our lives better!

~

The Republican-controlled House and Senate finally voted to release the Epstein files, but with a clause allowing the Justice Department to withhold any files it deemed necessary if there was an active investigation. By an amazing coincidence, Mr. Trump had ordered Pam Bondi to start such an investigation just four days before. Pretty slick, huh?

~

“After the vote was passed to release the Epstein files, white smoke emerged from the Oval Office chimney “because Trump started burning them” — Jimmy Fallon