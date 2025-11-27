Giving thanks may be difficult to do.

This year or years may be hard on you.

You are stuck in turmoil and in despair.

Man alive, is there anyone to care?

Being thankful is for those who have everything.

Life has been good, much happiness to bring.

It is easy for them to be thankful – they’ve got a lot,

For us who have little or nothing, thankful we are not!

Life is drudgery, I wouldn’t really call it living,

How do you expect me to celebrate Thanksgiving?

To me, it’s just another free meal or two,

Another day to get by – it will help see me through.

I have no hope that life will ever become any good,

I’ve lived this way so long, I don’t see that it should.

I am destined to be dirt under everyone’s feet,

They all walk right by, our eyes never meet.

If those who pass by who look so down on me,

Could see inside, that I am human – I am somebody!

I need more than food, I need people to care,

I’m living in a pit, I want to get out of there.

If being so thankful is the way you should live,

Then how about some compassion and care to give?

I need gentleness, patience, and love to find,

Someone to give me hope, who is gracious and kind.

If God is such a good God, and Jesus, The Savior,

Just maybe you could come alongside – influence my behavior.

I don’t really want to live the way that I am living.

Help me rise above, so that I too, can express Thanksgiving.

Matthew 25:40 “…Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

‘Give Of Your Best To The Master’ – Sing To The Lord Hymnal – page 540

-Kim Rudin